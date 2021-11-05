How ‘Blue Beetle’, ‘The Eternals’ Writers are Penning the Next Generation of Superhero Stories

For the annual Next Gen issue— celebrating the onscreen and behind-the-scenes talent that is taking over the industry— THR rounded up writers crafting the next generation of superheroes for DC and Marvel. It’s been over a decade since Iron Man and The Dark Knight hit theaters in 2008, bringing with them a new era in superhero storytelling. Now, the landscape looks very different, with comic book heroes and villains reflecting the diversity of their audiences, populating prestige television and the awards race.

Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals), Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange 2), Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle), and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder) talk crafting stories for, as Kaz Firpo notes, “matured” audiences and how they contend with the sheer volume of superhero stories.

On how superhero audiences have changed…

KAZ FIRPO As we have matured as audiences, you’re forced to confront all those complexities that we’ve been forced to confront every day

of our lives the past few years. Eternals is very much a film that is really fascinated with exploring the people who believe that they’re right and how far you’re willing to go for what you believe is right.

RYAN FIRPO People often use the phrase “Dark Knight-ing,” and I think that’s misused a lot of times. They’re using it as a way of saying it’s making [something] more grounded or more adult or darker. But really what I think it means is that you’re making a hero who has to grapple with a lot more moral, emotional and spiritual complexity than heroes in the past have.

MICHAEL WALDRON We have all been conditioned by the golden age of television to embrace moral complexity. But now we find ourselves coming all the way back around. Like with Ted Lasso, it was like, “Finally, something happy!” We may find ourselves wanting Christopher Reeves’ Superman more than ever because he is a character that is purely good.

On the boom in superhero content and how they keep it fresh…

GARETH DUNNET- ALCOCER You really have to work hard to not be reactive. You’re not saying, “Now it’s too similar to this!” Because then you’re not creating. And you have to make it as personal as possible because that specificity will make it different.

WALDRON I remember when it was weird that Armageddon and Deep Impact were coming out at the same time. Now there are 100 superhero movies every year. If you are working in that superhero medium, you have to take that anxiety and put it into your work to make sure it is an original story, because people have seen a lot of them. They are going to know the tricks.

On real-world anxieties affecting their stories…

JENNIFER KAYTIN ROBINSON You never want to bring in an element that is going to take people out of the movie. I don’t think running at topical or political stuff for the sake of it is very interesting, but there is so much you can mine when you take something very real and put it in this hyper-world.

WALDRON I think that they can’t not. Writing Doctor Strange, in a global pandemic— it is going to find a way into what you are doing. But it finds its way in organically. Everything we make is, to some extent, a reflection of the world around us.

On what can be accomplished in a superhero movie now that couldn’t happen a decade ago…

DUNNET-ALCOCER You can make a movie that is unabashedly Latino or, to a certain extent, Mexican American. [Blue Beetle’s] Jaime Reyes and [Spider-Man’s] Peter Parker are similar characters but are so different at the same time. For example, when Peter Parker gets bitten by a radioactive spider, his first instinct is to hide it from his family. Whereas, in a Mexican American household, there’s no hiding because your life is so intertwined with your family. His family should be a part of his journey, intrinsically.

On the future of the genre

ROBINSON We are at a point where women and people of color are front and center. And, yes, the people onscreen look different, but what do people behind the camera look like? That’s what is most exciting to me about the future of superhero movies. I don’t think it is the superheroes, think it is the storytellers.

Answers have been edited and condensed for clarity.

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.