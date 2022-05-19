Blue Fox Acquires Virginie Efira-Starring French Hit ‘Waiting for Bojangles’ for U.S. (Exclusive)

Blue Fox Entertainment has bought the U.S. rights to StudioCanal’s Waiting for Bojangles, the critically-acclaimed French-language romance directed by Régis Roinsard, which stars Romain Duris, Virginie Efira and Grégory Gadebois.

The film was released in France in January and has earned $4.4 million to date. A StudioCanal, Curiosa Films and JPG Films production, the movie was produced by Olivier Delbosc and Jean-Pierre Guérin. Blue Fox Entertainment will bring the film to the U.S. and Canada in the late summer via a limited/platform release.

In Waiting for Bojangles, a young boy, Gary, lives with his eccentric parents and an exotic bird in a Parisian apartment. Each night, Gary’s parents Camille and Georges dance lovingly to their favorite song, “Mr. Bojangles.” There is only room for fun, fantasy and friends at home. But as his mesmerizing and unpredictable mother descends deeper into her mind, it is up to Gary and his father, Georges, to keep her safe.

“Director Regis Roinsard has created a visually stunning world with beautiful characters led by Virginie Efira and Romain Duris who remind us why we love French Cinema,” said Blue Fox’s James Huntsman.

“After the amazing success of The Wolf And The Lion, we are thrilled to build upon our collaboration and partnership with Blue Fox with Waiting For Bojangles,” added StudioCanal’s head of international sales Chloé Marquet, who negotiated the deal with Huntsman. “Following the incredible reception in France, we can’t wait for U.S. audiences to discover this timeless, unique and exceptional love story on the big screen.”

The acquisition follows Blue Fox Entertainment’s successful wide theatrical release of StudioCanal’s family adventure The Wolf and The Lion in February, which opened in the top 10 at the U.S. box office where it has grossed over $2 million, making it one of the year’s standout independent film releases.

The Blue Fox sales slate in Cannes includes YA thriller Jane with Madelaine Petsch and Chloe Bailey; Linoleum, the break-out comedy starring Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn; and the emotional coming-of-age story Signs of Love starring Hopper Penn and Dylan Penn.