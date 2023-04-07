Blumhouse Horror ‘Night Swim’ Moves Up January Release

Universal is moving up the latest feature from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, Night Swim. The movie will now hit theaters Jan. 5, moving from its Jan. 19 date.

Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon are set to star in the movie by writer-director Bryce McGuire.

Universal will release the horror pic based on the short film created by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst. Details are being kept under wraps, but Night Swim is described as a supernatural thriller built around the hidden source of terror found in an iconic backyard swimming pool.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, which teamed on M3GAN, are producing Night Swim for Universal Pictures. James Wan and Jason Blum are sharing producer credits. Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott and Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek are executive producers. And Alayna Glasthal will oversee the film for Atomic Monster.

The January 2024 release calendar is relatively open, with the biggest release set for that date being the Marvel movie El Muerto, a Spider-Man spinoff starring Bad Bunny, due out Jan 12. Also due out that month is the Paramount animation The Tigger’s Apprentice, based on the children’s book of the same name.