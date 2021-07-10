‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ to Debut in Theaters Nationwide For Just One Day

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Bo Burnham’s one-room Netflix special made during the pandemic is headed for theaters this July for one day only.
The comedian’s self-shot Inside, which is filled with catchy dystopian songs that chronicle his loneliness over the course of an isolated year (as well as knocks on internet culture), will hit theaters on July 22 in conjunction with Netflix and Iconic Events.
Following Inside‘s release on May 30, the singer-artist put out an accompanying album, Bo Burnham: Inside (The Songs), featuring popular tunes such as “Welcome to the Internet.”
Burnham shared news of his one-night-only theater offering via Twitter on Saturday, writing “come on out” to his followers.
come on out. july 22nd. https://t.co/YankW6ZJN9 pic.twitter.com/gnDi6JTgTA
— Bo Burnham (@boburnham) July 10, 2021
Inside follows Burnham’s 2016 special Make Happy, a recording of a stand-up tour during which Burnham began to experience panic attacks. Other recent works include Words, Words, Words on Comedy Central and his special What on Netflix.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day