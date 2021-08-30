Bob Iger Approves of Elon Musk’s ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper Meme

It seems Bob Iger got a kick out of a recent Star Wars meme posted to social media by Elon Musk.

The SpaceX CEO over the weekend shared a funny meme that showed a Stormtrooper interacting with a small child, who was also dressed as a Stormtrooper. The meme read “The side of the Stormtroopers that the Rebels don’t want you to see.”

The Disney Chairman saw the post in his Twitter feed and expressed his praise. “Good one, Elon!” Iger replied.

Musk on Monday then responded to Iger with “Am watching Star Wars: Bad Batch with lil baby X. Waiting for Season 2!”

Musk is known for having something of a grabbag Twitter account that shares both serious, fascinating information about SpaceX — and also random jokes and memes.

As for Star Wars, the first season of Bad Batch season one concluded earlier this month after 15 episodes on Disney+. The second season will drop next year.

Star Wars: Visions will premiere on Disney+ next month. The series will tell all-new Star Wars tales through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime. Visions stories will be told through seven Japanese anime studios, according to Disney.

Star Wars: Visions will premiere Sept. 22 on Disney+.