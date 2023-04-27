Ziggy Marley Debuts Footage, Reveals Title of Biopic About Legendary Father Bob Marley

Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley biopic is coming into focus.

The studio debuted the first-look at the Reinaldo Marcus Green film on Thursday during its CinemaCon presentation inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a little help from the late icon’s son. Ziggy Marley, one of the producers of the project, introduced the never-before-seen footage while also revealing the biopic’s new title, Bob Marley: One Love.

“It’s great to be here today on behalf of my father,” Ziggy said upon taking the stage. “I’m here as a producer of this film but also as a steward of my father’s incredibly legacy.”

He added that his father’s message of unity and love is more urgent as ever in today’s times, and with this new biopic, people will be able to deepen their connection with the late icon and learn more about the adversity he faced in spreading his layered messages of rebellion, love and unity. Ziggy also gave “huge thanks” to the people of Jamaica “who were critical in ensuring the authenticity of this production.”

Ziggy confirmed that they just wrapped physical production and then he offered “a taste of the heart and soul” by debuting the first-ever footage, which is not yet available to the public.

Bob Marley: One Love is set for release on Jan. 12, 2024. As previously announced, it casts One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary reggae singer alongside a cast that includes Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers and Nadine Marshall. Green is directing from his own script. Producers include Robert Teitel, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and members of the Marley family including Ziggy, Rita and Cedella Marley.

CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, is being held inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from April 24-27.