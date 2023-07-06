‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Reveals Kingsley Ben-Adir as Music Legend in Biopic Trailer

Kingsley Ben-Adir portrays reggae superstar and counterculture icon Bob Marley in the first trailer for the forthcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

Set for release Jan. 12, 2024, the Paramount Pictures feature centers on the life of Marley, from the early days of his career to his death in 1981. Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard) directs from a script by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter.

“Reggae is a people music,” Ben-Adir says as Marley in the trailer. “People coming together.”

Later, someone asks the singer, “Bob, they tried to kill you and your wife, and now you’re choosing to return to Jamaica to play a peace concert? Don’t you fear for your life?” As Marley explains, “My life is not important to me. My life is for people.”

Bob Marley: One Love co-stars Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley and James Norton as record producer Chris Blackwell. Other castmembers include Jesse Cilio, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall and Anthony Welsh.

The film, which has the backing of the music legend’s estate, counts Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley and Matt Solodky as executive producers. Other relatives of Marley’s involved in the film include his widow, Rita Marley, and children Cedella Marley and Ziggy Marley, all three of whom are producers on the project.

Ben-Adir is known for portraying Malcolm X in the 2020 film One Night in Miami…, and he played former President Barack Obama in the Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule from the same year. Other recent credits include the Marvel series Secret Invasion and the upcoming summer release Barbie.