Cannes: NBA Star Boban Marjanovic to Play Assassin in Serbian Action Film ‘Verified Target’ (Exclusive)

Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Houston Rockets runs upcourt during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center on February 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Boban Marjanović is set to take a short break from the Houston Rockets to add to his growing list of film credits.

The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that the beloved NBA star is set to play a role in Catalyst Studios’ action film Verified Target, directed by Milena Grujic and currently shooting in Marjanović’s hometown of Belgrade, Serbia. The film stars an international cast, including Dominka Walo, Sebastian Hulk, Martin Wuttke, and Maria Erwolter. It is produced by Marija Bereta and Dragan Ivanovic, who heads Bandur Film in Belgrade. Catalyst Studios’ Holly Levow is executive producing.

Verified Target is a high-octane action film that tells the tale of a disillusioned hit woman who discovers the organization she works for is no longer a force for good. Her target has been falsely verified, she refuses to ‘take the shot’ and now becomes a target on the hit list of the firm she once worked for.

Marjanović — who has already appeared alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Adam Sandler in Hustle — is set to star as Milo, a pragmatic, deadpan assassin that has stepped forward to collect the bounty of the lead protagonist, Blake, played by Walo.

Marjanović, who in 2015 earned an All-EuroLeague First Team selection, is currently the tallest NBA players at 7′ 3″. He also plays for the Serbian national basketball team in international competitions.

Verified Target is the latest in the Catalyst’s slate of feature films directed and produced by women and centered on female protagonists, including Michelle Salcedo for Switch & Bait, Joanne Mitchell for Sybil, Siri Rødnes for Follow Me, and Colombian auteur Ana Maria Hermida for the recently completed coming-of-age film, Alix. Additionally, Catalyst will release EmpowHer, an eight-part docuseries following the filmmakers and their teams as they give a firsthand look across the six unique genre films, from pre-production, through filming, to festival circuits and ultimately releases, demonstrating the power of female and non-binary representation and the importance of creating a more equitable and diverse film industry.