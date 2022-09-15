Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga Join ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne and Vera Farmiga have jumped on board Inappropriate Behavior, with Tony Goldwyn directing.

The ensemble cast also includes Rainn Wilson, newcomer William Fitzgerald and Whoopi Goldberg reuniting with Ghost star Goldwyn. The film follows Max Bernal, played by Cannavale, as a formerly successful late night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comic, and his brilliant, complicated 11-year-old son Ezra (Fitzgerald), who is autistic.

Having recently blown up both his career and his marriage, Max is now living with his father, Stan, played by De Niro. Max, profoundly at odds with his ex-wife, Jenna (Byrne), about how to address their son’s needs, decides to kidnap Ezra and take him on a cross-country odyssey, with hilariously disastrous results.

Tony Spiridakis penned the screenplay, while Closer Media and Wayfarer Studios are joinly financing and producing the project. “After hearing the initial idea, Wayfarer Studios felt strongly connected to it. We have a duty to ensure everyone feels they are represented in storytelling, and this unique story showcases those who are differently abled,” Jamey Heath, president of Wayfarer Studios, said in a statement.

The feature will start shooting this month. CAA will handle domestic sales and Mister Smith Entertainment, international sales. The executive producer credits are shared by Zhang Xin, Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi, Andrew Calof, Jason Pinardo, Cannavale and Lois Robbins.