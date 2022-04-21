Bond Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to Receive 2022 Pioneers Award

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will be feted with the 2022 Pioneer of the Year Award at a Sept. 21 gala at the Beverly Hilton, the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation announced on Thursday.

A tradition for more than 70 years, the award recognizes leaders in the motion picture industry whose career achievements and commitment to philanthropy is exemplary. It is one of the most prestigious tributes in the entertainment industry and within the philanthropic community.

For nearly three decades, Broccoli and Wilson, her half brother, have controlled the blockbuster James Bond franchise. The most recent installment, Daniel Craig-starrer No Time to Die, was one of the most successful films of the pandemic, earning north of $774 million globally.

Wilson and Broccoli have produced nine of the 25 Bond films since taking over leadership of the London-based Eon Productions, the company founded by their father, Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman.

Broccoli and Wilson are ardent supporters of the theatrical experience, and refused any attempts to send No Time to Die straight to streaming because of COVID-19.

“Their contributions to the film industry as producers, including their outstanding support of the exhibition community and cinematic experience, have made them true pioneers in the field. We look forward to celebrating Michael and Barbara’s achievements at the Pioneer of the Year Dinner and raising much-needed funds for the Pioneers Assistance Fund,” said Jim Orr, chairman of the Pioneers Assistance Fund Committee and Universal’s president of domestic distribution.

The annual Pioneers dinner benefits WRMPPF’s Pioneers Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to individuals in the motion picture distribution and exhibition community who are encountering an illness, injury, or life-changing event.

Broccoli is currently producing Macbeth on Broadway, directed by Tony-winner Sam Gold and starring Craig and Ruth Negga, which is set to open April 28. She is also collaborating with Whoopi Goldberg and Chinonye Chukwu on the Emmett Till drama Till, scheduled to be released in October 2022.

Past Pioneer of the Year honorees include Tom Cruise, Donna Langley, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Elizabeth Banks, Jim Gianopulos, Dick Cook, Michael D. Eisner, Alan Horn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Sherry Lansing, Jack Warner, Darryl F. Zanuck and Cecil B. DeMille.