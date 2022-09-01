‘Bones and All,’ ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino to receive tribute award at 2022 Zurich Film Festival.

Acclaimed Italian director and screenwriter Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria) will be honored at this year’s Zurich International Film Festival (ZFF) with the fest’s Tribute to… award. Guadagnino will attend Zurich on September 30 and present his latest feature, Bones and All as a gala premiere. He will also hold a public ZFF masters class on October 1.

An adaptation of the book by the same name by Camille Deangelis, Bones and All story stars Waves breakout Taylor Russell as a young woman living on the margins of society who hooks up with Lee (Timothée Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter. The book’s combination of a love story combined with themes of cannibalism has Guadagnino fans intrigued ahead of the Bones and All world premiere in Venice on Sept. 2.

“Luca Guadagnino is a filmmaker who tells incredibly powerful visual stories and surprises time after time,” said ZFF artistic director Christian Jungen. “With his distinctive style, the European director has also managed to make a name for himself abroad and is at the peak of his creative powers.”

Guadagnino’s career highlights include I Am Love (2009), A Bigger Splash (2015) and Suspiria (2018), all of which starred Tilda Swinton. His 2017 feature Call Me By Your Name, an adaptation of the novel by André Aciman, picked up 4 Oscar nominations, with James Ivory winning the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.