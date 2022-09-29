‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell

Mark Rylance plays a decidedly creepy oddball in the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which was dropped on Thursday by MGM.

“You look like the kind that’s convinced themselves he’s got this under his thumb,” Sully, Rylance’s character, at one point tells cannibal drifter Lee, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins Maren (Taylor Russell) on a cross-country odyssey to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.

“But you pull on one little thread and already…” Sully adds during a campfire chat amid jump cuts of Lee choking and chopping up people as blood flows and a version of Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker” song plays in the background.

Bones and All, which debuted in Venice, reunites Call Me by Your Name director Guadagnino and star Chalamet, and is directed from a script written by longtime collaborator David Kajganich (Suspiria, A Bigger Splash).

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, which has a road trip in Ronald Reagan’s America that leads back to terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether Lee and Maren’s love can survive their otherness.

The ensemble cast includes Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper and Jake Horowitz.

The producer credits are shared by Guadagnino, Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti, Peter Spears and Chalamet.