‘Book Club 2’ Lands Mother’s Day 2023 Release in Theaters

Focus Features’ Book Club 2 will open in theaters over Mother’s Day weekend in 2023, the specialty distributor said Thursday.

Endeavor Content financed and produced the sequel, which reunites Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen alongside Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta.

Bill Holderman returns to direct from a script he wrote with Eric Simms.

The follow-up movie sees the four female besties take their book club to Italy in hopes of re-creating the girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

The original Book Club, released in 2018, grossed more than $104 million worldwide.