Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda Get Rowdy on Bachelorette Trip to Italy in ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Trailer

Four best friends head to Italy for a bit of hedonistic adventure in the full trailer for Book Club: The Next Chapter.

Focus Features’ sequel to the 2018 film Book Club hits theaters May 12 with Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen reprising their roles from the original. Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson are also among the returning castmembers in director Bill Holderman’s follow-up.

As seen in the trailer, Book Club: The Next Chapter focuses on Vivian (Fonda) surprising her pals with the news that she and Arthur (Johnson) are tying the knot. Diane (Keaton), Sharon (Bergen) and Carol (Steenburgen) decide to accompany Vivian on an impromptu getaway to Italy in an effort to provide her with a special bachelorette celebration.

The trailer features Vivian’s friends reacting to the news of her impending nuptials. This includes Bergen’s character quipping, “You’re getting married in a church? I’m shocked you didn’t burst into flames as you crossed the threshold.”

At another point, Vivian admires multiple classical statues of nude men and asks her friends, “What’s the protocol here? Where do I stuff the dollar bills?”

Book Club: The Next Chapter has a script from Holderman and Erin Simms, and the pair also produce. Andrew Duncan, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti and Brad Weston are executive producers.

Fonda has had a busy stretch, having starred in Kyle Marvin’s 80 for Brady, released in February, and Paul Weitz’s Moving On, which premiered last month. Keaton previously starred in the rom-com Maybe I Do, which debuted in January.