‘Book Lovers’ Movie Set with ‘Aftersun’ Producers Tango

Book Lovers — the New York Times bestseller from Emily Henry — is getting the movie treatment.

Tango — the production-finance outfit behind Aftersun and Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story — will develop and produce the rom-com as a feature film. Girls and Modern Love writer Sarah Heyward is attached to adapt.

The book, which was published by Penguin Random House imprint Berkley, follows a literary agent, Nora, and a brooding book editor Charlie who run into each other during a summer holiday in North Carolina. The synopsis reads: “It would be a meet-cute if not for the fact that they’ve met many times and it’s never been cute. If Nora knows she’s not an ideal heroine, Charlie knows he’s nobody’s hero, but as they are thrown together again and again — in a series of coincidences no editor worth their salt would allow — what they discover might just unravel the carefully crafted stories they’ve written about themselves.”

Henry’s 2021 bestseller People We Meet on Vacation is currently set for a feature film adaptation at 3000 Pictures with Brett Haley set to direct.

Tango, headed by Lia Buman and Tim Headington, most recently was at the Sundance Film Festival with Randall Park’s directorial debut Shortcomings, based on the graphic novel of the same name, which landed at Sony Pictures Classics after the fest.

Buman said, “Emily is a dominant force in the world of romantic comedy and we feel so lucky to bring to the screen a story that has already delighted so many on the page. The irreverent and whip smart writing delivers on classic romcom tropes while avoiding cliches, making it perfect for a cozy and refreshing adaptation.”

Henry added, “I’m ecstatic to be teaming up with Sarah and Tango to bring Book Lovers to life. My greatest hope for this project has always been to find a home for it among people who not only love, respect, and understand the romantic comedy genre, but also have that same love and respect for its audience. The film couldn’t have landed in better hands. It’s going to be something special.”

Heyward is represented by UTA. Henry is represented by UTA and Root Literary.