‘Borderlands’ Drops First Footage at CinemaCon

The first footage for Borderlands has arrived — and just like the immensely popular video game series, it was spectacular.

The highly-anticipated film, based on the blockbuster gaming series developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K, got a sneak peek Thursday during the Lionsgate panel at CinemaCon.

Lionsgate showed approximately a minute of electric footage that showcased Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett as she’s never been seen before, in a fire-engine-red wig, toting a gun and fighting her way through a vibrantly colored cityscape. Kevin Hart also appeared as did Jack Black voicing the robot Claptrap that unexpectedly takes a bullet from Blanchett’s gun with a punchline to follow.

Eli Roth directs Borderlands from a script by Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

The Borderlands video game series, a first-person shooter amalgamation of a space-Western and fantasy, launched in 2009, with the latest title, Borderlands 3 in September 2019. The series has sold more than 66 million units.