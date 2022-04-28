×
Skip to main content

‘Borderlands’ Drops First Footage at CinemaCon

Eli Roth directs the Lionsgate picture from a script by Emmy-winning 'Chernobyl' creator Craig Mazin.

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack
Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The first footage for Borderlands has arrived — and just like the immensely popular video game series, it was spectacular.

The highly-anticipated film, based on the blockbuster gaming series developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K, got a sneak peek Thursday during the Lionsgate panel at CinemaCon.

Lionsgate showed approximately a minute of electric footage that showcased Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett as she’s never been seen before, in a fire-engine-red wig, toting a gun and fighting her way through a vibrantly colored cityscape. Kevin Hart also appeared as did Jack Black voicing the robot Claptrap that unexpectedly takes a bullet from Blanchett’s gun with a punchline to follow.

Eli Roth directs Borderlands from a script by Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

The Borderlands video game series, a first-person shooter amalgamation of a space-Western and fantasy, launched in 2009, with the latest title, Borderlands 3 in September 2019. The series has sold more than 66 million units.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad