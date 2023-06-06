Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri Start a High School Fight Club to Hook Up With Cheerleaders in ‘Bottoms’ Trailer

Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri are literally fighting for a chance to find love at their high school in the first full trailer for the forthcoming comedy Bottoms.

Director Emma Seligman’s feature focuses on PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri), who start a fight club in an unconventional effort to lose their virginities to two popular cheerleaders. The MGM film hits theaters Aug. 25 after premiering at South by Southwest in March, and its cast includes Kaia Gerber, Havana Rose Liu, Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Domińczyk and Marshawn Lynch.

“We teach a bunch of girls how to defend themselves,” Sennott explains to Edebiri in the trailer. “They are grateful to us. Adrenaline is flowing. Next thing you know, Isabel and Brittany are kissing us on the mouths!”

Later in the footage, Edebiri offers words of praise for their fellow schoolmates. “They deserve a shot at showing everybody how fucking cool they are,” she says.

Seligman directs from a script she co-wrote with Sennott, with Bottoms following the pair’s 2020 collaboration Shiva Baby. Executive producers are Seligman, Sennott and B. Ted Deiker, while Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small are producers.

Sennott appeared in last year’s Bodies Bodies Bodies and recurs on HBO’s The Idol. Edebiri stars on FX’s The Bear and voices a role on Big Mouth.

In her review for The Hollywood Reporter, critic Lovia Gyarkye wrote that Bottoms “shocks with its raunchy romp and robust offensiveness, but comes up short on the revelatory vulnerability that would make it as subversive as it wants to be.”