Boulder International Film Festival: F. Murray Abraham Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)

F. Murray Abraham, the legendary stage and screen actor, will be honored with the Boulder International Film Festival’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award this Saturday afternoon, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Abraham, who is perhaps best known for his Oscar-winning performance in Milos Forman’s 1984 classic Amadeus, won a new generation of fans with his hilarious turn in Mike White’s 2022 HBO limited series The White Lotus, for which he is in the running for a best supporting actor in a drama series Emmy this season.

The Boulder International Film Festival, one of America’s premier film festivals, will present the 83-year-old with its highest honor — which was awarded last year to Javier Bardem — at the historic Boulder Theatre. Immediately afterward, he will record an hourlong career-retrospective conversation with yours truly in front of festivalgoers for subsequent airing on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. MST and the program will start at 5:45 p.m. MST. Tickets can be purchased at biff1.com.

“We are thrilled to be honoring F. Murray Abraham at BIFF this year,” Kathy Beeck, BIFF’s co-founder (with sister Robin Beeck) and festival director, tells THR. “He is an exceptionally talented actor who’s had a fascinating career. We look forward to presenting Mr. Abraham with this award, and hearing stories from his distinguished life in film and television during Saturday’s event.”