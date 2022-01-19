Loud ‘Scream’ Kicks Off Paramount’s Big 2022 Theatrical Slate

After staying on the sidelines for most of the pandemic — and enduring a surprise regime change — Paramount scored a key box office win with Scream.

The pic opened to $35 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and relaunched the marquee horror franchise. Insiders say the slasher pic provided a boost of confidence for the studio as it embarks on an ambitious 2022 slate that includes Tom Cruise tentpoles Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) and Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30).

“Paramount’s marketing and distribution strategy for Scream was pitch-perfect, including sticking with a release date that may have sent some studios packing due to omicron concerns,” says box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

Scream was fueled by younger moviegoers, who are driving the box office recovery. Nearly two-thirds of all ticket buyers were between the ages of 18 and 34, a notable tidbit considering that the Scream franchise, created by the late Wes Craven, is more than a quarter of a century old.

Scream is the first Paramount title to receive an exclusive release in cinemas since Brian Robbins succeeded Jim Gianopulos as studio chairman in September amid a campaign by parent company ViacomCBS to grow streamer Paramount+. Robbins — who also runs Nickelodeon — has tried to assure Hollywood that he is committed to the theatrical experience, and Scream could help his cause.

Robbins cannot take credit for partnering with Spyglass on the $25 million Scream reboot — that decision was made by Gianopulos — but he can take credit for not showing Gianopulos’ entire marketing and distribution team the door.

“Regime change does make you nervous, but everyone throughout the process greeted us with enthusiasm,” says James Vanderbilt, who produced Scream alongside Project X’s William Sherak and Paul Neinstein. The trio share producing credits on Scream.

Paramount intends to give at least 10 films an exclusive theatrical release in 2022. “With our lineup, we’re absolutely poised to be a significant player,” says Paramount president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson.

The studio lagged far behind its rivals in terms of number of releases and 2021 box office revenue after Gianopulos sold off a slew of movies, including Coming 2 America, because of the pandemic and pushed bigger event pics like the Top Gun sequel into 2022. It collected $279 million domestically; the next closest major studio was Warner Bros., with $666 million.

Adds box office analyst Jeff Bock: “Three things are working right now on the big screen — superheroes, sequels and slashers. Paramount has two of the three boosters with their latest Scream flick, which paid off handsomely this weekend thanks to a clever reworking and streamlined budget.”

This story first appeared in the Jan. 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.