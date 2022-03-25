Box Office: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Discovers $2.5M in Previews

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City had no trouble digging up $2.5 million in Thursday previews at the domestic box office in a solid start for the female, adult-skewing comedy adventure that’s a throwback to the era of Romancing the Stone.

Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame also stars in the Paramount movie, which began playing Thursday at 4 p.m. local time in 3,400 theaters.

Lost City has a strong shot of toppling The Batman from the top spot and winning the Oscar weekend box office with an opening in the mid-$20 million range.

At the specialty box office, new offerings include the acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24), starring Michelle Yeoh; Mothering Sunday (Sony Pictures Classics), starring Odessa Young; and climbing adventure Infinite Storm (Bleecker Street).

Among holdovers, Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home will still have plenty to boast about as it becomes only the third film in history to cross the $800 million mark domestically, behind Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.