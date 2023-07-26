Box Office: ‘Sound of Freedom’ to Play in Movie Theaters Overseas

The faith-based political thriller Sound of Freedom is headed for cinemas overseas.

Angel Studios on Wednesday announced release dates for 21 markets, including the U.K., Australia, Spain, South Africa and a host of countries in Latin America. It begins its foreign run next month. At the U.S. box office, the movie crossed the $100 million mark on July 19, a little over two weeks after its release on July Fourth. And it finished Tuesday of this week with a cume north of $130 million.

The Utah-based Angel Studios, which prides itself on working outside of the Hollywood studio system, offers a unique “pay it forward” option whereby consumers can donate tickets. Sound of Freedom has stayed high up on the domestic chart since its debut, and is even outpacing Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which launched July 12 and finished Tuesday with a North American total of $124.2 million.

Directed and written by Alejandro Monteverde, Sound of Freedom stars The Passion of the Christ’s Jim Caviezel as the real-life Tim Ballard, who worked as an agent for the Department of Homeland Security before embarking on his own quest to bring child traffickers to justice (Ballard founded his own anti-trafficking organization, dubbed Operation Underground Railroad).

Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, José Zúñiga and Eduardo Verástegui co-star (Verástegui is also a producer).

Angel Studios says it is bringing the conservative-leaning movie directly to theaters overseas in Latin American countries and the U.K./Ireland. In other markets, it will partner with local distributors.

“Since Sound of Freedom launched in the U.S., demand has been building around the world in dozens of regions and languages,” said Jared Geesey, Angel’s senior vp of gobal distribution. “Child trafficking is a global issue, and we hope to build on the incredible momentum here in the states and share the film’s powerful message worldwide.”

The film opens Aug. 18 in South Africa, followed by Australia and New Zealand on Aug. 24. It rolls out across Latin America on Aug. 31, including in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Belize, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. It goes out Sept. 1 in the U.K./Ireland and on Oct. 11 in Spain.

Movies and series from Angel Studios, also home of The Chosen, are crowdfunded in part by the Angel Guild, a community of over 100,000 people who vote on all eligible films submitted to Angel Studios.

While Sound of Freedom has been discussed on QAnon message boards, Angel says it isn’t a QAnon movie. Yet in late 2021, Caviezel spoke at a QAnon convention in Las Vegas, where he invoked the QAnon slogan, “The storm is upon us.”