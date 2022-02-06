Box Office Milestone: ‘Spider-Man’ Passing Up ‘Avatar’ Original Domestic Run

There’s no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home, even eight weekends later.

In its latest feat, the Sony and Marvel superhero blockbuster is passing up the original run of Avatar at the domestic box office to rank as the No. 3 movie of all time, not adjusted for inflation. The pic should accomplish the milestone by Tuesday.

No Way Home earned another $9.6 million over the weekend to finish Sunday with $749 million in ticket sales, less than a $1 million shy of the $749.8 million grossed by James Cameron’s Avatar in its original domestic run, not adjusted for inflation.

Including earnings from subsequent rereleases, Avatar ranks as the third top-grossing film of all time domestically with $760.5 million in earnings. No Way Home should ultimately land north of $760 million, but there are no guarantees.

Globally, however, No Way Home doesn’t have a shot at besting Avatar.

Avatar remains the No. 1 film of all time worldwide after earning $2.84 billion throughout the course of its lifetime. For a brief period, it was passed up by Avengers: Endgame until it was rereleased in China in March of 2021.

Overseas, No Way Home has earned north of $1.02 billion for a global haul of $1.77 billion to rank as the No. 6 movie of all time, not adjusted for inflation. The milestone is all the more impressive considering the superhero pic has not played in theaters in China, which presently ranks as the world’s biggest box office market.

No Way Home has shattered one record after another since debuting on the big screen in mid-December. The movie is the first Hollywood tentpole to do pre-pandemic level business on its way to becoming one of the biggest titles of all time.

Domestically, the list of top grossing movies is led by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million), followed by Avengers: Endgame ($858.4 million), Avatar and Spider-Man: No Way Home.