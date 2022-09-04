Box Office: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Top Gun’ Sequels Lead Slow Labor Day as Tickets Slashed to $3

Movie theaters across the country served up plenty of popcorn on Saturday as the industry slashed tickets to a mere $3 in a one-day promotion to honor National Cinema Day. Without any new big movies on the Labor Day marquee, there wasn’t much to lose. The discount paid off, as more than 8 million consumers attended the movies — the highest attended day of the year — compared to only 1 million the day before.

Sony’s rerelease of Spider-Man: No Way Home swung to an estimated $6 million for the three days and $7.6 million for the four.

One bummer: That’s the lowest gross for a No. 1 Labor Day film in years but a great result for a rerelease.

Top Gun: Maverick followed with an estimated $5.5 million for the three days and $7 million for the four days. That’s enough to push the Paramount and Skydance film past the $700 million mark domestically in its 15th weekend.

Normal modeling for the full holiday weekend isn’t reliable because of the $3 Saturday, meaning the order of films could change once final weekend numbers are tallied. Some have Top Gun ahead of Spidey.

New specialty film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul couldn’t crack the top 10 despite going out in 1,882 theaters. The Focus Features release earned an estimated $1.4 million for the three days and $1.8 million for the four.

Not surprisingly, Saturday will be the biggest day of Labor Day weekend, with family films, led by Warner Bros.’ DC League of Super-Pets, doing especially well.

“With National Cinema Day, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “This event outstripped our biggest expectations. The idea of the day was to thank moviegoers for an amazing summer, and now we have to thank them for this amazing day.”

More to come.