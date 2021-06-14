Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Sets April 2022 Theatrical Release Date

David Letich’s Bullet Train has booked a theatrical release date of April 8, 2022, Sony announced Monday.

Further rounding out its release calendar, the studio also revealed that Jack Black and Ice Cube comedy Oh Hell No will hit the big screen on July 1, 2022, the beginning of the lucrative July Fourth corridor.

Bullet Train — based on the popular Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka — boasts a high-profile cast led by Brad Pitt. Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada and Benito A. Martínez Ocasio also star.

Zak Olkewicz wrote the screenplay.

Producers include Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Antoine Fuqua. Executive Producers are Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada, Brent O’Connor and Kat Samick.

The story centers on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. The tone of the project has been described as Speed, the 1994 Sandra Bullock action film set on a bus, meets Liam Neeson’s 2014 plane thriller Non-Stop.

Oh Hell No, directed by Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip), follows the relationship between Sherman (Black) and Will (Cube) after Sherman falls in love with Will’s mom. Matt Tolmach is producing through Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music. Scot Armstrong, Tracy Oliver, Jessica Gao and Rodney Rothman wrote the script.