Brad Pitt Shines in Action-Packed, Stylish ‘Bullet Train’ Trailer

Brad Pitt is back and kicking butt in Sony’s upcoming Bullet Train.

The Oscar-winning actor stars in the stylish action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch.

Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic assassins, all with their own objectives, set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

Nearly three-minutes long, the first preview for the film is packed with action and Pitt’s unique brand of charming humor.

In addition to Pitt, Bullet Train stars Joey King. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Benito A Martínez Ocasio.

With a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, the film is based upon Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka. Bullet Train is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Antoine Fuqua.

Bullet Train arrives in theaters July 15.

Watch the trailer below.