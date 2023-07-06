Apple Reveals First-Look at Brad Pitt’s Formula One Film

Apple Studios has revealed a first-look image from Brad Pitt’s hotly anticipated Formula One feature.

The untitled film, which also features Snowfall star Damson Idris in a lead role, is set in the world of elite motor racing. Pitt stars as a former F1 driver who returns to race for the fictional APXGP team, a middling outfit, alongside Idris’ character.

The movie is being produced in collaboration with F1 and will be shot in and around actual Grand Prix race weekends. The project is looking to tap into the current popularity of F1 racing that has been fuelled by Netflix’s dramatic docuseries Drive to Survive.

The film is a reunion for the creative team behind Top Gun: Maverick with director Joseph Kosinski collaborating once more with writer Ehren Kruger and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. The cast also includes Tobias Menzies (Outlander, The Crown) and Oscar-nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin).

The drama is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, and seven-time F1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner.

In June 2022, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the deal for Apple’s F1 feature was a potential game-changer in Hollywood. The unique deal, which calls for a wide theatrical release with a meaningful window, will have the creative team paid three ways: their upfront fees, hefty buyout fees and the theatrical backend. THR reported that instead of a token release in a few theaters or a day-and-date opening, the movie would have an exclusive — and global — run of at least 30 days (one source says it could even go as high as 60 days) before heading to the Apple TV+ platform.

The F1 feature is the second Apple starring vehicle for Pitt, with the Oscar-winning actor also appearing in Jon Watts’ upcoming thriller Wolves alongside George Clooney and Amy Ryan. Wolves was also subject to an intense bidding war among Hollywood’s studios and streamers.