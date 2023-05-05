Kerry Condon Joins Joins Brad Pitt in Formula One Apple Movie

The Banshees of Inisherin actor Kerry Condon will star with Brad Pitt in Apple’s Formula One racing movie.

Damson Idris was earlier announced to also appear in the feature from the filmmaking team behind Top Gun: Maverick, with Joseph Kosinski set to direct, as well as produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay.

Condon launched her stage career with celebrated performances in Martin McDonagh’s plays The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Cripple of Inishmaan and also appeared in his Oscar-winning feature Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. She earned an Oscar nom for best supporting actress earlier this year for Banshees, also from McDonagh.

The untitled Formula One racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to the sport. Condon is set to play the team’s technical director, overseeing the design and development of a sophisticated race car.

The Apple Studios project has producer credits to be shared by Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Kosinski and Lewis Hamilton, while Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer. Apple is currently working with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment on a Jon Watts-directed film that stars Pitt and George Clooney.

The untitled Formula One film will receive theatrical distribution, with an exclusive — and global — run of at least 30 days before heading to the Apple TV+ platform. The tech giant, which counts the Cannes-bound Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon as upcoming releases, has been gearing up to release more films theatrically.

Apple is partnering with Paramount for the October theatrical release of Martin Scorsese’s Flower Moon.