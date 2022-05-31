×
Bradley Cooper Is Transformed in Netflix’s First ‘Maestro’ Photos

An unrecognizable Cooper stars alongside Carey Mulligan in the upcoming film from producers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper on the set of Netflix's Maestro Netflix

Bradley Cooper is transformed in the first photos from his upcoming Netflix film Maestro.

The Oscar nominee plays master composer Leonard Bernstein in the biopic, which also marks Cooper’s first time directing a film since A Star is Born.

Carey Mulligan plays Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in the film, which chronicles the West Side Story and On The Waterfront conductor over the span of 30 years. 

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein Netflix
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in Maestro Netflix
Cooper in Maestro Netflix
Cooper and Mulligan Netflix

Maestro is produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Cooper, Fred Berner and Amy Durning. Scorsese and Spielberg both considered directing the film at various points during its development.

Bernstein is credited as the first American-born conductor to lead a major American symphony orchestra and also engaged in numerous progressive causes, such as supporting the civil rights movement and protesting against the Vietnam War.

Maestro recently began filming and is expected to be released in 2023.

