Bradley Cooper Is Transformed in Netflix’s First ‘Maestro’ Photos

Bradley Cooper is transformed in the first photos from his upcoming Netflix film Maestro.
The Oscar nominee plays master composer Leonard Bernstein in the biopic, which also marks Cooper’s first time directing a film since A Star is Born.
Carey Mulligan plays Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in the film, which chronicles the West Side Story and On The Waterfront conductor over the span of 30 years.
Maestro is produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Cooper, Fred Berner and Amy Durning. Scorsese and Spielberg both considered directing the film at various points during its development.
Bernstein is credited as the first American-born conductor to lead a major American symphony orchestra and also engaged in numerous progressive causes, such as supporting the civil rights movement and protesting against the Vietnam War.
Maestro recently began filming and is expected to be released in 2023.
