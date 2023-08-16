×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ Will Premiere Stateside at the New York Film Festival

The film about Leonard Bernstein will have its North American premiere at David Geffen Hall.

Maestro Bradley Cooper
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in 'Maestro' Jason McDonald/Netflix

The New York Film Festival technically takes place every year on an Upper West Side street that has been christened “Leonard Bernstein Way.” Thus, it’s fitting that Bradley Cooper’s new movie about the legendary composer and conductor, Maestro, will have its North American premiere at the fest.

Film at Lincoln Center announced today that Maestro will be the NYFF’s Spotlight Gala this year on Oct. 2. The Netflix project will be the first film to premiere at the newly reopened David Geffen Hall, which has been outfitted with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the occasion.

Related Stories

Bradley Cooper
Movies

Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan Star in Trailer for Netflix's Leonard Bernstein Drama 'Maestro'

Poor Things Searchlight Pictures
Movies

New York Film Festival Reveals Main Slate Including 'Poor Things,' 'All of Us Strangers' and 'Anatomy of a Fall'

“It is particularly significant that this is the first film to premiere in the new David Geffen Hall, home of the New York Philharmonic, which Bernstein famously led for over a decade, and where NYFF began in 1963,” Film at Lincoln Center president Lesli Klainberg said in a statement. Artistic Director Dennis Lim also noted: “We are honored to have Bradley Cooper’s enthralling film as a gala presentation at this year’s festival, and doubly so to be showing it in a venue that is synonymous with Leonard Bernstein.”

Cooper directs Maestro and also plays Bernstein in the film, which co-stars Carey Mulligan as his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Before playing NYFF, Maestro will hit the Venice Film Festival. It’s scheduled for a Nov. 22 theatrical release followed by a debut on Netflix Dec. 20.

The ensemble cast of Maestro includes Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton and Miriam Shor, with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg producing.

The New York Film Festival will open on September 29 with May December, another Netflix title.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad