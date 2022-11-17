Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt

Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Cooper will play the role of Frank Bullitt, even though Spielberg’s film will not be a remake of the 1968 film Bullitt, a car chase-filled actioner. Instead, Spielberg plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in the original film.

Bullitt starred McQueen as a San Francisco police lieutenant tasked with protecting a Chicago gangster scheduled to testify against the mob. When the witness is murdered, Bullitt is set on a path to track down the killers. The film earned two Oscar nominations and featured a head-turning, 11-minute car chase sequence. It would go on to become one of McQueen’s more enduring roles.

Warner Bros. has the rights to Bullitt, and the new project that Spielberg will direct and is now in development was previously announced. Cooper will join Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger as producers. That marks their second recent collaboration following Maestro.

Josh Singer will write the script for the new version of Bullitt, while family members Chad McQueen and Molly McQueen will executive produce. Cooper is currently in postproduction on Maestro, which he co-wrote, directed, produced and stars in, alongside Carey Mulligan.

The film will be released by Netflix in 2023. Spielberg encouraged Cooper to direct and star in Maestro after viewing Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star Is Born. Spielberg serves as a producer, along with Kristie Macosko Krieger, Martin Scorsese and Fred Berner and Amy Durning on Maestro. Deadline Hollywood was first to report on Cooper joining the Spielberg Bullitt project.