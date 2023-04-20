Brandon Sklenar Joins Blake Lively in Sony’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Adaptation

Brandon Sklenar is set to star alongside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel It Ends With Us.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the 1923 actor will play the role of Atlas Corrigan. It was previously announced that Lively will take on the role of Lily Bloom, opposite Baldoni’s Ryle Kincaid.

Jane the Virgin alum Baldoni is directing and executive producing the film through Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios, which he co-founded. Lively, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof will also serve as executive producers.

Christy Hall, the co-creator of Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This, is penning the screenplay and will produce.

On Wednesday, Baldoni also took to his social media to reveal that they have found who will play young Lily, weeks after launching a national open casting search for the role. While he didn’t reveal the actress’ name, he did express his appreciation, “to all the amazing actors who submitted auditions for ‘Young Lily’ – Thank you for pouring your hearts into this role.”

The big-screen adaptation is based on the book, which follows Lily, who has a complicated past, as she meets neurosurgeon Ryle while living in Boston. Although she believes she has found her soulmate, over time, she begins to question their relationship. And to complicate things more, her high school love interest, Atlas, comes back into her life.

Sklenar is most known for his breakout role as Spencer Dutton in 1923 — the second prequel to Yellowstone — starring opposite Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. His other credits include The Offer, Westworld, The Big Ugly, Vice, Midway and Temple.

He is repped by Innovative Artists, Neon Kite, Relevant and law firm Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher.