The Eggers Brothers Set Directorial Debut ‘The Front Room’ at A24 

A24 is teaming up with the Eggers brothers — The Lighthouse co-writer Max Eggers and Sam Eggers (Olympia) — for the psychological horror The Front Room.

The screenwriting brothers, for their joint directorial debut, will adapt Susan Hill’s short story of the same name. The Front Room follows a young, newly pregnant couple forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family.

The ensemble cast will be led by Grammy Award-winning musician and actress Brandy Norwood, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap and Spotlight actor Neal Huff. The producer credits are shared by Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari, Bryan Sonderman, Julia Oh and David Hinojosa.

A24 will finance and handle worldwide releasing for The Front Room.

Max Eggers co-wrote The Lighthouse with Robert Eggers, who directed the drama about two lighthouse keepers, Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) and Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson), whose isolation on an unnamed island off the coast of New England builds to a strange, humorous and rocky relationship.

Sam Eggers co-wrote Olympia, Harry Mavromichalis’ documentary about Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis.

The Eggers Brothers are repped by 2AM and WME. Norwood is repped by CAA and SALXCO. Hunter is repped by Stanton Davidson Associates.

Andrew Burnap is repped by UTA, The Lede PR and Beth Rosner Management. Neal Huff is repped by CornerStone Talent Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.