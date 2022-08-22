Toronto: Brendan Fraser Set for Performance Tribute at Film Festival

Brendan Fraser, the veteran actor who has largely disappeared from the big screen in recent years, but who is said to make a great comeback in Darren Aronofsky‘s A24 film The Whale, which will have its North American premiere at September’s Toronto International Film Festival, has been tapped for the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the TIFF Tribute Awards.

The 53-year-old, who is best known for anchoring The Mummy trilogy (1999-2008), will be one of several honorees at the gala dinner — a fundraiser for TIFF’s Every Story fund, which promotes “diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in film” — on Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

“Brendan Fraser gives a performance of staggering depth, power, and nuance in The Whale,” Cameron Bailey, TIFF’s CEO, said in a statement. “This former Torontonian has been an action star, a screen comic, and a romantic lead. We’re thrilled to welcome him home as the actor behind one of the finest performances of the year.”