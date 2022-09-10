Toronto Flashback: Brendan Fraser Rode to TIFF With ‘Crash’ 18 Years Ago

Brendan Fraser was part of a large ensemble when he attended TIFF in 2004 for Paul Haggis' 'Crash.' This year, he returns with Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, his first lead role since Inkheart in 2008.

After years away from the leading-man spotlight, Brendan Fraser is set to make a splash in Toronto with The Whale. The Darren Aronofsky drama has been touted as a career revival and received a rousing reception upon premiering in Venice. Fraser was last at TIFF in 2004 for Paul Haggis’ star-studded Crash.

The actor joined castmembers including Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard at the premiere for the film that examined race relations in Los Angeles through a series of intertwining storylines; one centers on District Attorney Rick Cabot (Fraser) and wife Jean (Bullock) experiencing a traumatic carjacking. Despite a mixed critical response, the movie picked up steam during awards season and notched an upset best picture win over presumed frontrunner Brokeback Mountain.

Fraser hasn’t been a lead in a studio release since 2008’s Warner Bros. fantasy adaptation Inkheart.

A THR opinion piece pegged to that film’s release suggested that he could benefit from an against-type role to knock “both the actor and his fans out of their mutual comfort zone.”

Given that The Whale, the adaptation of the Drama Desk-winning play of the same name that A24 is set to release Dec. 9, features Fraser as a 600-pound man attempting to reconnect with his teen daughter, he appears to have found just that.