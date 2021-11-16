‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox to Make Directorial Debut With Scottish Whisky Drama ‘Glenrothan’ for Lionsgate

His billionaire media baron Logan Roy may be fond of the occasional wee dram of whisky, but Succession star Brian Cox is taking this love of Scotch to another level for his feature directorial debut.

Glenrothan — which the Emmy, Golden Globe and Olivier-winning actor will also star in — is being produced by Lionsgate and London-based production company Nevision (and not Waystar Studios). The film is described as a “love letter” to Cox’s native Scotland and set against the backdrop of a thriving whisky distillery town in the Highlands.

Created by Scottish actor and writer David Ashton (McLevy) and co-written with award-winning screenwriter Jeff Murphy (Hinterland), the film tells the story of two estranged brothers reuniting in the land of their birth. The last time they spoke was on the day of their mother’s funeral when, following a violent exchange with their father, the younger of the two left their Highland home for America. Forty years later the brothers finally re-unite, back on Scottish soil and in the village that houses the family business: the Glenrothan Distillery. Glenrothan is a story of family, forgiveness and the bonding alchemy of whisky.

“Glenrothan is my homage to the elements that make Scotland such an extraordinary country, where vibrancy and majesty of the land is expressed through passion and desire – balanced by the Scot’s deep-rooted humour and grasp of the absurd,” said Cox. “I want to make a film, which combines all the elements, to show my own deep love for the homeland.”

Lionsgate U.K.’s head of development & acquisitions Emma Berkofsky is developing the film with Nevision’s creative director, scripted Neil Zeiger who will also produce. Nevision’s James Cabourne will executive produce.

“Glenrothan was conceived with Brian in mind,” said Zeiger. “Without question he is one of the most powerful actors of his generation. However, having worked with him in front of the camera, I knew that his extensive knowledge and vision would elevate the film even further were he to also direct the movie.

Added Berkofsky: “We loved the idea of Brian making a film about two estranged brothers forced to come together to save the family whiskey distillery. It’s a heartwarming story which shows it’s never too late to make amends – we couldn’t be more excited to bring his vision to the big screen.”