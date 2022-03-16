×
Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow and Dean Norris Join New Line Comedy ‘The Parenting’

Craig Johnson is directing the ensemble project, which is intended for HBO Max.

Lisa Kudrow, Brian Cox, Dean Norris, and Edie Falco. Courtesy of John Russo; David Ho; Shutterstock; Mathieu Young/SHOWTIME/Boneau Bryan-Brown

Meet the parents.

Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow and Dean Norris, who have appeared on some of the most acclaimed shows in television this century, have been cast in The Parenting, an ensemble poltergeist comedy from New Line and HBO Max.

Craig Johnson, the helmer perhaps best known for the 2014 comedy The Skeleton Twins, is directing the feature that gets underway later in March in Massachusetts. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content are producing.

Written by Kent Sublette, the script centers on a young gay couple, Graham and Josh, who host a meeting of the parents weekend at a cozy rental house in the country. Things take a turn for the horrifying and comedic when the new lodgers find it is already inhabited by a 400-year-old evil entity.

Cox and Falco are one couple, Norris and Kudrow another.

Veteran actor Cox may be best known for starring as patriarch Logan Roy in HBO’s Succession, earning a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for his work. His film work ranges from X2: X-Men United and several Jason Bourne movies to Churchill and Pixels.

Falco starred in HBO’s medium-defining crime drama The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, becoming the first woman to win an Emmy for best actress in both drama and comedy categories for her work. She has been nominated for a record 22 SAG awards and recently portrayed Hillary Clinton in the limited series Impeachment. She will next be seen in several of James Cameron’s Avatar sequels.

Kudrow was one of the stars of classic NBC comedy Friends, playing the airy Phoebe Buffay, winning an Emmy for the role. As well as earning six nominations. She next appears in musical comedy Better Nate Than Ever, which debuts April 1 on Disney+.

Norris starred alongside Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad, AMC’s acclaimed crime drama that too was lauded as one of the medium’s best. The actor can currently be seen on the Chuck Lorre-produced CBS comedy series The United States of Al.

Cox is repped by Paradigm, Insight Entertainment, and Conway Van Gelder Grant. Falco is repped by ICM Partners and Management 360. Kudrow is repped by CAA and Gochman Law while Norris is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.

