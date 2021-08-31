Brick Bronsky, Pro Wrestler Turned Actor in Troma Films, Dies at 57

Brick Bronsky, the onetime pro wrestler who appeared in Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D. and three other films for Troma Entertainment, has died. He was 57.

Bronsky died Aug. 23 of COVID-19 complications in a hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania, his friend and former wresting teammate Jonathan Holliday told The Hollywood Reporter.

The colorful Bronsky made his movie debut as Jughead in the quirky 1990 superhero comedy Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D., starring Rick Gianasi, then played student journalist Roger Smith in Class of Nuke ‘Em High 2: Subhumanoid Meltdown (1991).

He returned as Roger — and played his twin sons, Adlai and Dick, to boot — in Class of Nuke ‘Em High 3: The Good, the Bad and the Subhumanoid (1994) and portrayed Dick again in Return to Nuke ‘Em High Volume 1 (2013).

He was back as Jughead on a 2000 episode of Troma’s Edge TV.

Outside of Lloyd Kaufman’s Troma, Bronsky was a Russian fighter in The Quest (1996), directed by and starring Jean-Claude Van Damme; appeared in the hostage drama Spin Cycle (2000); and directed, produced and starred in Masked Mutilator (2019).

Born Jeffrey Mark Beltzner on April 18, 1964, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Bronsky started out as a bodybuilder and qualified for the Mr. America competition in 1984 but chose not to compete.

After graduating from Penn State University, he moved to Canada to become a pro wrestler based out of Calgary with Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling. Later, he fought briefly in World Wrestling Federation regional matches in the U.S. and promoted wrestling and boxing matches.

Survivors include his children Jordan, Raquel and Tyler. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.