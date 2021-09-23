×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Bridesmaids’ Cast Reunites to Support Register A Friend Day for I am a Voter

In a 4-minute video, Kristin Wiig, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and Annie Mumolo appear via Zoom to discuss their plans for the year.

'Bridesmaids' Cast
Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Suzanne Hanover / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The cast of Bridesmaids, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has reunited for the first time to promote “Register A Friend Day” with the ‘I am a voter’ organization. 

In a 4-minute video, Kristin Wiig, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and Annie Mumolo appear via Zoom to discuss their plans for the year. After pitching a wide range of suggestions such as McCarthy getting a jet license, Rudolph renewing her passport for a trip to Harrisburg, or Wiig trying dry shampoo, the cast is joined by trio Wilson Phillips who also made a cameo in the movie. 

The reunion falls on the same day of the I am a voter event, Sept. 23, which highlights the importance of voter registration and voting. On “Register A Friend Day,” anyone can text “FRIENDS” to 26797 to check their registration or register to vote. 

Wendy Wilson says in the clip, “Hey guys, something I think we should all do this year is register a friend to vote.”

Wiig agrees, adding, “Everyone remember to vote. And not only remember to vote, but remember to register a friend to vote.” She ends the video, saying, “Friends don’t let friends skip elections.”

The idea for “Register A Friend Day” stems from I am a voter, a non-partisan movement that wants to encourage voting and civic engagement.

According to the organization, a reminder from a friend can make them twice more likely to vote. 

Watch the reunion below. 

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad