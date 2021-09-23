‘Bridesmaids’ Cast Reunites to Support Register A Friend Day for I am a Voter

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The cast of Bridesmaids, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has reunited for the first time to promote “Register A Friend Day” with the ‘I am a voter’ organization.
In a 4-minute video, Kristin Wiig, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and Annie Mumolo appear via Zoom to discuss their plans for the year. After pitching a wide range of suggestions such as McCarthy getting a jet license, Rudolph renewing her passport for a trip to Harrisburg, or Wiig trying dry shampoo, the cast is joined by trio Wilson Phillips who also made a cameo in the movie.
The reunion falls on the same day of the I am a voter event, Sept. 23, which highlights the importance of voter registration and voting. On “Register A Friend Day,” anyone can text “FRIENDS” to 26797 to check their registration or register to vote.
Wendy Wilson says in the clip, “Hey guys, something I think we should all do this year is register a friend to vote.”
Wiig agrees, adding, “Everyone remember to vote. And not only remember to vote, but remember to register a friend to vote.” She ends the video, saying, “Friends don’t let friends skip elections.”
The idea for “Register A Friend Day” stems from I am a voter, a non-partisan movement that wants to encourage voting and civic engagement.
According to the organization, a reminder from a friend can make them twice more likely to vote.
Watch the reunion below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day