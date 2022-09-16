‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor to Lead Miramax Spy Thriller ‘Inheritance’ (Exclusive)

The actress behind Daphne Bridgerton has landed another major role.

Phoebe Dynevor, who broke out after playing the main character in the first season of Netflix’s Regency-era smash hit Bridgerton, is set to play the lead in the upcoming Miramax spy thriller Inheritance, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Written by Olen Steinhaur (Berlin Station) and Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent, The Marsh King’s Daughter) with Burger directing and producing, the film is also being produced by Bill Block and Charles Miller.

THR understands that Inheritance — which has reportedly wrapped filming across destinations including India, Korea and Egypt — will see Dynevor plunged into a world of secrecy and crime following her estranged father’s reappearance.

Although she’s perhaps best known for catching Regé-Jean Page’s eye in Bridgerton, Dyvenor has been building an impressive resume since first appearing in the the Shondaland series. She recently wrapped on the thriller Fair Play opposite Alden Ehrenreich and is set to executive produce and star in The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne, the futuristic thriller directed by James Bobin (The Muppets) and adapted from Jonathan Stroud’s book. Dynevor will also appear in Bank of Dave, opposite Joel Fry and Rory Kinnear, and will star and executive produce Cooper Raiff’s limited series Exciting Times for Amazon Studios. She’s also set to lead upcoming thriller I Heart Murder for Sony, while further TV credits include Amazon’s Ten Percent (2022) and Sky Original feature The Colour Room (2021).

Dynevor is repped by United Agents, Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment.