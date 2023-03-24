Brie Larson Says She Was Worried About Joining the MCU: “I Was Scared of What Would Happen to Me”

Brie Larson may have been the first female superhero to lead a Marvel film, but that doesn’t mean she dove into the idea headfirst.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Captain Marvel star revealed that the idea of playing the superhero frightened her originally because of the potential effects of the global superstardom that could come with it.

“I was scared of what would happen to me,” she told the publication, sharing that she was worried that taking on a major role in a billion-dollar franchise would cost her the ability to be a normal person in the world and prevent her from doing the things she loves.

Larson explained that the choice she had about whether or not to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe felt surreal to her. “I was like, ‘What world is this, where these are the choices I have to make as an artist?'” she remembered thinking at the time.

Eventually, the opportunity was worth the risk for her, but she said that with the MCU comes lots of expectations that she always tries to contain as best she can.

“Anytime I feel like I’m being put too much on a pedestal, it’s my job to figure out how to remove that within myself,” the Oscar winner stated.

Following her Academy Award win for best actress in 2016 for A24’s Room, people — her team included — expected Larson to continue her career with similar weighty roles, but instead, she starred in projects like Netflix’s Unicorn Store and musical Basmati Blues, before entering the multiverse.

“What I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not,” she said in the interview. “Artistically, I always understood that. But for some reason, as me, it’s been totally different. You can follow me around on set and be like, ‘Wow, she really knows what she’s doing.’ And then I go home, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ I get insecure, and I think I’m not enough.”