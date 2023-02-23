Barry Keoghan Replaces Paul Mescal in Mubi’s Irish Drama ’Bring Them Down,’ First Look Revealed

From one Oscar-nominated Irish actor to another.

Barry Keoghan — a newly minted BAFTA film award winner for The Banshees of Inisherin — has replaced Paul Mescal in Mubi production Bring Them Down. Christopher Abbott has also joined the cast of the film — now in its final stages of production in Ireland — and has replaced the previously announced Tom Burke. A first-look still of Keoghan and Abbott has been revealed, too.

Bring Them Down — the debut feature of Chris Andrews, known for his award-winning short films Stalker and Fire — also stars Colm Meaney (Gangs of London, Star Trek), Nora-Jane Noone (Wildfire, Brooklyn) Paul Ready (Motherland, The Terror), as well as Susan Lynch (Happy Valley, Unforgotten).

The film follows Michael (Abbott), the last son of a shepherding family, who lives with his ailing father Ray (Meaney). Burdened by a terrible secret, Michael has isolated himself from the world. When a conflict with rival farmer Gary (Ready) and his son Jack (Keoghan) escalates, Michael is drawn into a devastating chain of events, forcing him to confront the horrors of his past and leaving both families permanently altered.

Bring Them Down is a European co-production, produced by Ivana MacKinnon (Wild Swim, U.K.) Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde (Tailored Films, Ireland), Jacob Swan Hyam (U.K.) and Jean-Yves Roubin and Cassandre Warnauts (Frakas Productions, Belgium). Bring Them Down is financed by Mubi in conjunction with Screen Ireland, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the U.K. Global Screen Fund – financed by the U.K. government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and administered by the BFI.