British Independent Film Awards: Debut Movies ‘Aftersun,’ ‘Blue Jean’ Lead Nominations

Aftersun and Blue Jean are leading the nominations for the 2022 British Independent Film Awards, unveiled on Friday.

Florence Pugh (The Wonder), Emma Mackey (Emily), Paul Mescal (who got nods in two categories, best joint lead performance for Aftersun and best supporting performance for God’s Creatures), Letitia Wright (The Silent Twins), Bill Nighy (Living), Emily Watson (God’s Creatures) and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) are among the nominees in the now gender-neutral acting, or performance, categories.

Organizers highlighted that it was “a strong year for women filmmakers and performers,” adding: “Women dominate performance, writing and directing categories.”

Aftersun, Charlotte Wells’ debut feature about a father and daughter’s complex relationship, landed 16 nominations for this year’s BIFAs, including for best British independent film, best director, best debut director, best screenplay and best debut screenwriter, along with a best joint lead performance nomination for stars Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, who also received a breakthrough performance nomination.

Georgia Oakley’s debut film Blue Jean, about a young teacher forced to lead a double life, earned 13 nominations, including for best British independent film, best director, best debut director, best screenplay, best debut screenwriter, best lead performance and breakthrough performance for Rosy McEwen, best supporting performance nominations for Kerrie Hayes and Lucy Halliday and a best ensemble performance nomination.

Behind those two movies, Sebastian Lelio’s The Wonder, a 19th-century thriller focusing on a young Irish girl whose fasting is hailed as miraculous, but may be something more ominous, follows with 12 BIFA nominations, while Oliver Hermanus’ Living, about a bureaucrat (played by Bill Nighy) facing a fatal illness, received nine.

Hosts Sam Claflin and BIFA winner Kosar Ali unveiled the nominees early on Friday during an event in London.

This summer, the BIFAs unveiled a move to gender-neutral performance categories this year. “Marking the Awards’ 25th year with a shake-up to traditional performance categories, BIFA will present five acting awards that celebrate and reward the outstanding acting talent on display in British independent film,” organizers said back then. “The new performance categories are best lead performance, best supporting performance, best joint lead performance — for two (or exceptionally three) performances that are the joint focus of the film — and best ensemble. BIFA’s established Breakthrough Performance award sponsored by Netflix remains unchanged and rounds out the new set of awards.” That final award has always been gender-neutral.

Last year, Aleem Khan’s directorial debut After Love, about a widowed Muslim convert who uncovers the secret life led by her late husband, was the standout performer at the BIFAs, winning six awards, including the top honor of best British independent film.

Marking the start of awards season in Britain, this year’s BIFA ceremony will be held on Dec. 4 in London, with the host, juries and recipient of the Richard Harris Award for contributions to British cinema set to be unveiled soon.

Below is the full list of BIFA nominations.

Best British Independent Film

Aftersun Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson

Blue Jean Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski

Living Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

The Wonder Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney

Best Director sponsored by Sky Cinema

OLIVER HERMANUS Living

SOPHIE HYDE Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

SEBASTIÁN LELIO The Wonder

GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean

CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun

Best Screenplay

KATY BRAND Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

KAZUO ISHIGURO Living

SEBASTIÁN LELIO, ALICE BIRCH, EMMA DONOGHUE The Wonder

GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean

CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun

Best Lead Performance

SALLY HAWKINS The Lost King

COSMO JARVIS It Is in Us All

EMMA MACKEY Emily

ROSY McEWEN Blue Jean

BILL NIGHY Living

FLORENCE PUGH The Wonder

EMILY WATSON God’s Creatures

HALA ZEIN Nezouh

Best Supporting Performance

ZOEY DEUTCH The Outfit

AISLING FRANCIOSI God’s Creatures

LUCY HALLIDAY Blue Jean

KERRIE HAYES Blue Jean

ZAINAB JODA Our River… Our Sky

FATMA MOHAMED Flux Gourmet

PAUL MESCAL God’s Creatures

FIONN WHITEHEAD Emily

AIMEE LOU WOOD Living

Best Joint Lead Performance

FRANKIE CORIO, PAUL MESCAL Aftersun

DARYL McCORMACK, EMMA THOMPSON Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

JESSIE BUCKLEY, RORY KINNEAR Men

TAMARA LAWRANCE, LETITIA WRIGHT The Silent Twins

Best Ensemble Performance

Blue Jean Ensemble including Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel

Emily Ensemble including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar

Flux Gourmet Ensemble including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer

Our River … Our Sky Ensemble including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa

The Wonder Ensemble including Kíla Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Brían F. O’Byrne, Josie Walker

Breakthrough Performance sponsored by Netflix

FRANKIE CORIO Aftersun

LEO LONG I Used to Be Famous

KÍLA LORD CASSIDY The Wonder

ROSY McEWEN Blue Jean

SAFIA OAKLEY-GREEN The Origin

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) sponsored by BBC Film

ANDREW CUMMING The Origin

THOMAS HARDIMAN Medusa Deluxe

FRANCES O’CONNOR Emily

GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean

CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun

Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Pinewood and Shepperton Studios

ALEKSANDRA BILIĆ, JENNIFER CORCORAN Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

PAUL KENNEDY Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]

RUPERT MAJENDIE Brian and Charles

NADIRA MURRAY Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh]

HÉLÈNE SIFRE Blue Jean

Best Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

SHANE CROWLEY God’s Creatures

DAVID EARL, CHRIS HAYWARD Brian and Charles

RUTH GREENBERG The Origin

GEORGIA OAKLEY Blue Jean

CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

KATHRYN FERGUSON Nothing Compares

VICTORIA FIORE Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

LEAH GORDON, EDDIE HUTTON MILLS Kanaval

JONO McLEOD My Old School

BECKY HUTNER Fashion Reimagined

The Raindance Discovery Award

Electric Malady Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques

Fadia’s Tree Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

Off the Rails Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander

Rebellion Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor

Winners Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh

Best Feature Documentary sponsored by Intermission

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie

My Old School Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein

Nascondino [Hide & Seek] Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić

Nothing Compares Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie

Young Plato Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath, David Rane

Best British Short Film supported by BFI Network

A Fox in the Night Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith

Honesty Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa

Sandstorm Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant

Scale Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile

Too Rough Sean Lìonadh, Ross McKenzie, Alfredo Covelli

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov

Close Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

Decision to Leave Park Chan-Wook, Chung Seo-Kyung

Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

The Worst Person in the World Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society & Spotlight

SHAHEEN BAIG Blue Jean

LEILA BERTRAND Our River… Our Sky

KHARMEL COCHRANE The Silent Twins

KAHLEEN CRAWFORD Living

LUCY PARDEE Aftersun

Best Cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks & Kodak

ALFREDO DE JUAN Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

ROB HARDY Men

JOEL HONEYWELL Kanaval

GREGORY OKE Aftersun

ARI WEGNER The Wonder

Best Costume Design

JENNY BEAVAN Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

SAFFRON CULLANE Flux Gourmet

ODILE DICKS-MIREAUX The Wonder

FRANK GALLACHER Aftersun

SANDY POWELL Living

Best Editing

JOANNA CRICKMAY Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts

IZABELLA CURRY Blue Jean

MÁTYÁS FEKETE Flux Gourmet

MICK MAHON Nothing Compares

BLAIR McCLENDON Aftersun

Best Original Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing

DANNY BENSI, SAUNDER JURRIAANS God’s Creatures

OLIVER COATES Aftersun

MATTHEW HERBERT The Wonder

ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI The Origin

BEN SALISBURY, GEOFF BARROW Men

Best Make-Up & Hair Design

OYA AYGÖR, MURAT ÇAĞIN Aftersun

MORNA FERGUSON, LORRI ANN KING The Wonder

SIOBHAN HARPER-RYAN Flux Gourmet

NIAMH MORRISON The Origin

EUGENE SOULEIMAN, SCARLETT O’CONNELL Medusa Deluxe

Best Effects

CHRIS MARSHALL The Feast

DAVID SIMPSON Men

AHMED YOUSRY Nezouh

Best Music Supervision

LUCY BRIGHT Aftersun

PHIL CANNING The Phantom of the Open

RUPERT HOLLIER Living

Best Sound supported by Halo

TIM HARRISON, RAOUL BRAND, CASSANDRA RUTLEDGE Flux Gourmet

GLENN FREEMANTLE, BEN BARKER, GILLIAN DODDERS, HOWARD BARGOFF, MITCH LOW Men

JOVAN AJDER Aftersun

HUGH FOX, BEN BAIRD The Wonder

DOM CORBISIERO, DAI SHELL The Feast

Best Production Design

FLETCHER JARVIS Flux Gourmet

GRANT MONTGOMERY The Wonder

HELEN SCOTT Living

BILLUR TURAN Aftersun

GARY WILLIAMSON Medusa Deluxe