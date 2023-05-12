Cannes: Brittany Snow, Lucas Bravo Starring in Holiday Comedy ‘It’s Christmas!’ (Exclusive)

Pitch Perfect stalwart Brittany Snow and Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo are starring in It’s Christmas!, a holiday comedy that will be introduced at the Cannes film market.

Jamie Adams, the filmmaker behind such indies as She is Love and Black Mountain Poets, wrote and is directing the movie, which recently wrapped production. Newly launched sales banner The Syndicate is handling worldwide sales.

Cara Shine Ballarini and Rebecca Miller of Good Pals are producing along with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Sanghani also financed through his credit facility SSS Film Capital. The trio first worked together on the critically acclaimed school shooting drama The Fallout that starred Jenna Ortega and picked up by HBO MAX in 2021.

The plot involves a woman (Snow) who sets out a well-intentioned plan of bringing together her dysfunctional family in the wake of the family’s matriarch, her mother-in-law. She deceives her husband (Bravo) and others in to believe their mother left rules for the family to follow in the lead up to Christmas. Wanting to believe their mother left some guidance to help heal the wounds of her absence, the family comes together and follows the rules to the letter.

Simon Callow (Outlander), Chloé Jouannet (Killer Coster), Elektra Kilbey (Shantaram), Richard Elis (Wild Honey Pie!) and Ben McGregor (The Tuckers) round out the cast

Snow is known for her work in the Pitch Perfect franchise and did a memorable turn in Ti West’s acclaimed horror movie, X. She previously tackled the snowy holidays with last year’s romantic comedy, Christmas with the Campbells, produced by Vince Vaughn. She is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment, and Offer Weber.

Bravo is one of the stars of Netflix series Emily in Paris and also appeared with George Clooney and Julia Roberts in romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. He is repped by WME, Nick Styne at Definition Entertainment and Morris Yorn.