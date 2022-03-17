Brooke Shields, Brandon Routh, Sam Huntington Board ‘Out of Order’ Comedy (Exclusive)

Superman Returns co-stars Brandon Routh and Sam Huntington are joining Brooke Shields in the Out of Order comedy from director Guy Jacobson.

Routh will star as John Slater, an unsuccessful lawyer on a mission to win back his model girlfriend, played by Tao Okamoto. Huntington will play a best friend and co-worker while Shields’ character is a high-powered attorney in the feature.

In Out of Order, Slater accepts an offer from an elite law firm to turn his life around just as he takes on one last case at his old firm. Soon he realizes there’s double jeopardy as both legal firms are working opposite sides of the same case. With no options, Slater in disguise attempts to take down a massive pharmaceutical company, while also defending it.

The ensemble cast for Out of Order, now shooting in New York City, includes Krysta Rodriquez, Luis Guzmán, Sandra Bernhard and Asher Grodman.

The script was written by Jacobson — who co-wrote and produced Holly and co-directed the child exploitation documentary Redlight — and Megan Freels Johnston. “We are making a fun, fast paced, classic situational comedy in the vein of Mrs. Doubtfire and My Cousin Vinny. The world needs humor more than ever and since my days as an attorney on Wall Street I have often wondered what would happen if a lawyer ended up in court representing both sides of the same case,” Jacobson said in a statement.

Routh starred as Superman/Clark Kent in Superman Returns, and more recently appeared in The CW’s TV series set in the DC universe including Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and Arrow. Huntington starred in NBC’s Good Girls and appeared alongside Routh in Superman Returns.

Out of Order is produced by Isen Robbins, Aimee Schoof, B. Stephen Tedeschi Jr., Chris Bongirne, Routh, Jesse Manning and Katy Donnelly. Cemi Guzman and Luis Guzman are executive producing.

Routh is represented by UTA and Main Title Entertainment. Shields is repped by UTA, while Huntington is represented by APA.