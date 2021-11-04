AFM First Look: Bruce Willis in Action Thriller Sequel ‘Fortress 2’ (Exclusive)

Bruce Willis is all tied up in this exclusive first-look photo from upcoming action thriller Fortress 2.

The film — the second in the Fortress trilogy and coming quick on the heels of the yet-to-be-released first — follows the story about a top-secret resort for retired U.S. intelligent officers. In the first, a group of criminals led by Balzary (Chad Michael Murray) breach the resort compound, hellbent on revenge on Robert (Willis), forcing the retired officer and his son (Jesse Metcalfe) to save the day. Murray and Metcalfe reprise their roles in the sequel.

Highland Film Group is handling international sales and has been shopping the film to buyers at the online American Film Market taking place this week.

Fortress 2 was directed by Josh Sternfeld, with principal photography recently having wrapped in Puerto Rico.

The Fortress trilogy was developed by Emmett/Furla co-CEO Randall Emmett and Emile Hirsch, and the scripts were written by Alan Horsnail.

Both Fortress and Fortress 2 — which shot back-to-back — are produced by Emmett and George Furla, their latest team-up with Willis; they worked together on a number of projects, including the recently released Midnight in the Switchgrass. Other producers include Luillo Ruiz and Chad A. Verdi. Tim Sullivan, Nick D’Angelo, Caesar Richbow and Danny Chan are executive producers.