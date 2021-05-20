Cannes: Olga Kurylenko, Bruce Willis, Michael Rooker Join ‘White Elephant’ (Exclusive)

Olga Kurylenko, Bruce Willis, and Michael Rooker have joined the cast of White Elephant, an action-thriller from writer/director Jesse V. Johnson (Triple Threat, The Debt Collector).

Rooker stars as Gabriel Tancredi, an ex-marine-turned-mob enforcer who must battle his conscience and code of honor when he is forced to help clean up a botched assassination job by his protégé, Carl.

Willis plays Arnold, the top man in the mob. Kurylenko plays Vanessa, a cop that has been trying for years to bring down Arnold and his crime syndicate, and teams up with Gabriel to do so.

Johnson co-wrote the screenplay to White Elephant with Erik Martinez. The film is currently shooting in Georgia.

Corey Large of 308 Enterprises (Cosmic Sin) is producing, with BondIt Media Capital fully financing the movie. The Exchange is handling international sales and will introduce the title to buyers at next month’s virtual Cannes Film Market.

White Elephant marks the fifth collaboration between Large, BondIt Media Capital, and The Exchange following Cosmic Sin, Apex, American Siege, and Paradise City — all action films set up as Bruce Willis starring vehicles. Paradise City, which co-stars John Travolta, is set to begin shooting in Hawaii later this month. The group has found a productive niche in lower-budget genre titles with A-list names, films that tend to do well on streaming and transactional platforms worldwide.

Kurylenko is represented by UTA, Independent Talent Group and Adequat, Willis by CAA and Lavely & Singer or Ziffren Brittenham, and Rooker by Link Entertainment and The Gersh Agency.