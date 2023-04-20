Bryan Cranston, Allison Janney Board Drama ‘Everything’s Going to Be Great’

Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney have grabbed the lead roles in Everything’s Going to Be Great, which has started production in Toronto.

The Entertainment One and Astute Films project is being directed by Jon S. Baird and has a script from I, Tonya writer Steven Rogers. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Jack Champion also appear in the pic about the Smart family moving from one state to the next, as they cope with loss and struggle with identity, all while performing in regional theater.

eOne is co-financing the project, with Jillian Share, Jen Gorton and Courtney L. Cunniff overseeing production, alongside Astute Films’ Fred Bernstein and Rick Jackson. Rogers is also producing alongside Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and executive producer Scott Morgan; all three previously teamed up on I, Tonya, for which Janney won an Oscar, and the miniseries Mike.

Also producing in Toronto is Alex Lalonde and executive producers Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence from Amaze.

Director Baird helmed eOne’s Stan & Ollie, which starred Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly. His other credits include Tetris, the Apple TV+ film starring Taron Egerton, and the ITV drama series Stonehouse, starring Matthew Macfayden.

Baird is represented by CAA and Independent Talent Group. Rogers is represented by Gersh. Cranston is represented by UTA. Janney is represented by CAA and Thruline Entertainment.

Ainsworth is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown Group and Alan Siegel Entertainment, and Champion is represented by CAA and Industry Entertainment.