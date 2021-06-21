Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening to Star in ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ for Paramount+

Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening will star in Jerry and Marge Go Large, a comedy from MRC’s Landline Pictures and Paramount+.

David Frankel, who directed The Devil Wears Prada and Marley and Me, will direct the original feature that will shoot in July in Georgia.

The movie is one of the first new original features to be made by the streamer, which is trying to muscle up as it competes with Netflix and HBO Max.

Jerry and Marge tells the true story of retiree Jerry Selbee discovered a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge, won $27 million and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town. Brad Copeland, who wrote Wild Hogs, the Disney comedy that starred Tim Allen, penned the script.

Producing is Gil Netter and executive produced by Kevin Halloran. Amy Baer will also produce via MRC Film’s Landline Pictures, with Jerry and Marge being the label’s first production.

Netter, Tory Metzger and Renee Witt from Levantine Films developed and packaged the film based on the original article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post.

Cranston is coming off a buzzy turn in Showtime’s crime drama, Your Honor, which he also exec produced.

Benning appeared in William Nicholson’s Hope Gap opposite Bill Nighy, and Scott Z. Burns’ The Report, opposite Adam Driver, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She next graces the screen in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile.