Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber Join Newest Wes Anderson Film (Exclusive)

Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber have joined the ever-growing cast of Wes Anderson’s newest movie.

The untitled project is currently shooting in Spain and features many of the auteur’s usual grab bag of thespians, including Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton.

New to the Anderson repertoire are Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks while Scarlett Johansson, who previously worked with Anderson on his stop-motion film, Isle of Dogs, is having her first live-action collaboration with him. Rupert Friend is also on the roll call.

As has been the process for this movie, which Anderson wrote and is directing, plot details are being kept in the breast pocket but it has been indicated that the cast for this one is larger than most other Anderson productions.

Anderson is expected to wrap shooting in late September, just in time for the opening of his latest movie, The French Dispatch, in October via Searchlight.

This marks the first time Davis is working with Anderson. The actress is coming off of starring with Cranston in buzzy Showtime series Your Honor and last year starred opposite Gerard Butler in Greenland. She is repped by UTA, Kipperman Management, and Arcieri and Associates.

UTA-repped Cranston will be making his first foray in front of the camera for Anderson, having done voicework for Isle of Dogs. The actor is wrapping up shooting Jerry and Marge Go Large.

Both Wright and Schreiber will be seen in Anderson’s Dispatch. Schreiber also voiced a character in Isle of Dogs.

Wright is currently voicing the role of the Watcher in Marvel animated series What If…? and has James Bond movie No Time to Die on deck for a fall release and The Batman in post-production. He is repped by CAA and Arcieri and Associates.

Schreiber recently wrapped shooting the Ray Donovan movie. He is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.