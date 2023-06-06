Bryan Singer Floating Doc That Will Address Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Bryan Singer is planning a documentary feature that would address the sexual misconduct allegations against him, and also chronicle his attempt to make a filmmaking comeback years after a career implosion. Documentary sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the project has been floated in the non-fiction world, with Variety reporting that the disgraced director is self-financing the endeavor.

Singer has remained out of the Hollywood spotlight following a 2019 expose in The Atlantic. The piece included claims by four Singer accusers that included sexual encounters, including one allegation of rape, with teenage boys. (In 2019, Singer settled a 2017 suit filed by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman who alleged the director sexually assaulted him during a 2003 party in Seattle. Singer has denied all allegations of abuse and misconduct.)

Prior to the expose in The Atlantic, Singer was attached to direct the remake of ’80s action film Red Sonja but was later dropped from the project following the publishing of the report. In 2017, he was replaced as the director on Queen musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after reported absences from set. He was dropped by his agency, WME.

Having first broke-out with Sundance indie Public Access (1993), Singer solidified his status as an up-and-coming director with sophomore feature Usual Suspects (1995), which earned star Kevin Spacey an Oscar. Singer has long been considered an architect of the X-Men franchise, having directed the original 2000 film and the 2003 sequel, X2: X-Men United, as well as X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016). His other directing credits include Superman Returns (2006) and the Tom Cruise World War II historical thriller Valkyrie (2008). His Bad Hat Harry production banner was behind the long-running series House, as well as several X-Men movies.